ZURICH, June 3 Demand for hearing aids has not been hurt by the euro zone economic crisis, the chief executive of Sonova said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, but the strong Swiss franc has given the company a big headache.

"Regardless of any crisis, (people) want to be able to hear better again," the Swiss hearing aid maker's CEO, Lukas Braunschweiler, told the SonntagsZeitung.

The growing ranks of the elderly have helped shield the firm from a turbulent world economy. But the Swiss franc, which surged some 20 percent in just a few months last year as investors sought safety from the euro zone's debt problems, hit its earnings last year.

"One risk at the moment is clearly the currency situation," Braunschweiler said, adding that he hoped the central bank would weaken the currency further. The Swiss National Bank capped the franc at 1.20 per euro last September, but many exporters view the franc as still too strong.

He added that health insurance reforms such as those underway in Germany did impact trading, but he described the firm's outlook for the current business year, including revenue growth of 7-9 percent, as "realistic".

As for possible acquisitions, the CEO said: "In the medium term, we will have substantial money on our balance sheet again. Acquisitions are a priority, but in the next two to three years we're not planning any larger purchases."

He also said there were currently no plans for a share buyback programme. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)