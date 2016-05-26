* Russian firm cuts order by more than half
* Weak rouble led to pressure to renegotiate deal
* World Cup expected to strain Russia's transport networks
By John Miller
ZURICH, May 26 A Russian rail company has cut
its order for Swiss trains that will help ferry visitors to the
2018 World Cup by more than half because of pressure from
Western sanctions, low oil prices and the weak rouble, Swiss
firm Stadler Rail said on Thursday.
Russian rail company Aeroexpress agreed in 2013 to buy 25
double-decker commuter trains from Stadler for 385 million euros
($432 million) but has now reduced the order to 11 trains worth
183.9 million euros, Aeroexpress said.
Stadler said that, since signing the original contract, the
fall in oil and gas prices and Western sanctions on Russia over
the Ukraine crisis had weakened the rouble. That caused problems
for Aeroexpress, which financed the deal via Russia's
Gazprombank.
To salvage part of the deal -- privately held Stadler said
the transaction remains its biggest-ever in Russia -- Chief
Executive Peter Spuhler agreed to reduce the number of trains
and extend Aeroexpress's repayment period.
"Obviously, the geopolitical situation didn't exactly
support the transaction," Spuhler told a news conference in
Moscow.
Stadler said the trains would be ready for the World Cup.
The new railcars will connect Domodedovo Airport and Vnukovo
International Airport to Moscow's city centre.
Russian expects up to a million visitors will come for the
World Cup, straining the country's airports and transport
infrastructure.
Russia won the right to host the tournament in 2010 with a
bid promising to overhaul the transport system and build
state-of-the-art sport facilities. Costly airport renovations
and high-speed rail links were seen as necessary to ease travel
between the 11 host cities. But economic weakness has forced the
government to reduce planned spending on the World Cup.
Switzerland did not sign up to Western sanctions on Moscow
that limited international financing for major Russian banks and
energy companies.
Stadler has found alternative homes for some of the other
trains in the original order: five will go to Azerbaijan, while
four are destined for rail lines in Georgia.
Stadler said it was still optimistic that four trains
without buyers - after the original order was early on reduced
to 24 - will eventually be sent to Aeroexpress for "operation
during the FIFA World Cup in Moscow to avoid bottlenecks".
When Aeroexpress ordered the trains three years ago, it said
the double-decker train sets were needed because passenger
traffic was rising nearly 20 percent annually and it wanted to
modernise its fleet.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Jason Bush in
Moscow; editing by Adrian Croft)