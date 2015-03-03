ZURICH, March 3 Switzerland has signed a deal
with Australia to exchange tax information, the country's first
such agreement under an international framework to automatically
swap tax information, the Swiss finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
The country is under growing international pressure over
bank secrecy and tax evasion, most recently highlighted by
allegations that the Swiss arm of HSBC had helped clients dodge
taxes.
Switzerland is among a host of countries who have committed
to a multilateral tax detail sharing agreement developed by the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
"Today in Canberra, Switzerland and Australia signed a joint
declaration on the introduction of the automatic exchange of
information in tax matters on a reciprocal basis," Switzerland's
finance ministry said in a statement.
"This is the first such declaration signed by Switzerland
with a partner state."
The two countries will start collecting data from 2017 but
will not start sharing it until the year after, one year later
than most other signatories.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Catherine Evans)