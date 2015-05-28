(Adds comment from Basler Kantonalbank of U.S. tax probe)
ZURICH May 28 Swiss regional bank Basler
Kantonalbank said on Thursday it will pay 38.6 million
euros ($42.1 million) to settle a probe by German officials over
undeclared assets in hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.
Basler said the German fine will reduce its first-half profit
to last year's level of 49.3 million Swiss francs ($52 million)
in net profit. The bank reports results on July 23.
The Basel-based lender is the fourth Swiss bank -- after
Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS
-- to settle similar probes with German officials, which
resolves the matter for both the bank and its employees.
Basler, one of a host of local government-backed lenders in
Switzerland, is still on the hook in a U.S. probe investigating
how Swiss banks helped wealthy Americans dodge or cheat on
taxes.
A spokesman for Basler said the bank had no news on the U.S.
probe, an investigation which also involves larger rivals Julius
Baer and Pictet & Cie and which a U.S. official
signalled recently could stretch into next year, but still hoped
for a resolution as soon as possible.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry and
Michael Shields)