* BSI former CEO says Italians should wait until any deal signed

* Says seeing hardly any capital repatriation to Italy

ZURICH Jan 3 Italian clients of Banca della Svizzera Italiana (BSI) should keep any untaxed money in Switzerland for now, until Berne and Rome negotiate a deal that would regularise their funds, the bank's former head was quoted as saying.

Last year, Switzerland signed agreements to tax money kept in secret accounts of German and British citizens. The deals impose a withholding tax and some in Italy want a similar deal.

In an interview with the German-language Tages-Anzeiger, Alfredo Gysi, who has just retired as CEO of BSI, said the bank's clients should wait and see, arguing a witholding tax could mean a unique opportunity to clean up their position.

"Most clients seem to see things in that way. As of now there are hardly any capital outflows from Switzerland to Italy," he said.

The Swiss canton (state) of Ticino, just across the border from Italy, has served as an easy place for Italians to stash their money and its banking association has put its members' assets at $390 billion.

But the Italian government's attempt to crack down on tax evaders, including searches of Italians entering Switzerland, has lessened the attraction of Swiss accounts. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Holmes)