* Cantons each to decide which measures most suitable
* To replace "ring fencing" with new special regimes
* Lowering of corporate tax rate for all companies possible
* Further measures to boost tax competitiveness
By Caroline Copley
BERNE, May 16 Switzerland outlined plans on
Friday to reform the way it taxes companies as it seeks to
counter criticism from Brussels while trying to remain
attractive to the many multinationals based in the country.
The Swiss have lured thousands of foreign companies
including online retailer eBay and trading giant
Glencore by taxing foreign profits at a lower rate than
domestic earnings, a practice known as "ring fencing".
But the European Union says such tax breaks amount to
"unauthorised state aid" and has given Switzerland a June 21
deadline to come up with alternatives if it wants to avoid
sanctions.
Initial proposals made by a steering committee on Friday
broadly recommended abandoning the ring-fencing practice as it
has been conducted previously, in part by reducing standard
corporate tax rates and introducing other kinds of tax breaks
used in EU states.
The recommendations will now be the basis for consultations
with the country's 26 fiercely independent Canton regional
governments, who compete to attract companies resulting in
current corporate tax rates ranging from 12 to 24 percent.
"We want to remain competitive," Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference. "We have an interest to
keep these mobile companies in Switzerland."
Firms with special tax status contributed about half of
Switzerland's total corporate tax revenues of 8 billion Swiss
francs ($8.34 billion), Widmer-Schlumpf said.
The proposals include using so-called licence boxes to allow
income from intellectual property to be taxed at a lower rate.
Licence boxes also known as a "patent boxes" are already used in
EU countries including Britain, Belgium and Luxemburg.
Fabian Baumer, head of tax policy at the Swiss tax
administration, said it was possible the box concept could be
broadened to include items such as brands.
But licence boxes are deemed less appropriate for cantons
like Geneva, home to commodity trading firms Vitol and Trafigura
, that make little use of special tax treatment for
intellectual property.
Geneva has proposed a standard corporate tax rate of 13
percent for both foreign and domestic income. This compares with
a current rate of around 24 percent for Geneva firms not
qualifying for special tax rates.
Some officials have expressed concern that this unifying of
rates at a lower level could leave a gaping hole in cantons'
finances, forcing the Swiss Federal government to plug part of
the gap.
So that it doesn't endanger strict rules limiting government
debt, the finance department has set out options to compensate
for the potential shortfall, including making savings elsewhere,
systematically taxing dividends or increasing sales tax.