* Swiss in talks with U.S. over investigation into 11 banks
* Paper: Banks to avoid criminal charges in exchange for
fine, information
* Paper: Banks would reveal details of U.S. offshore
business
ZURICH, Dec 18 U.S. officials are offering
11 Swiss banks, among them Credit Suisse, a deal that
allows them to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for
revealing full details of their U.S. offshore business to
Washington, a paper reported on Sunday.
Famed for the care with which it protects account holders'
anonymity, the Alpine state has been forced to act by a series
of U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion by Americans concealing
their assets in Swiss banks.
In 2009, the Swiss parliament approved a deal to allow UBS
to reveal details of around 4,450 U.S. clients and pay
a $780 million fine to end lengthy tax proceedings that had
threatened the future of the country's biggest bank.
The Swiss government has been in talks with U.S.
authorities for months to try to get an investigation into 11
banks dropped, in return for expected hefty fines on the banks
and the handing over of the names.
Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Basler
Kantonalbank are among the banks under investigation.
Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper SonntagsZeitung
reported that 11 banks would each be offered a deal like the one
to which UBS agreed.
In exchange, the banks would have to accept U.S. requests
for administrative assistance in tax evasion cases that would
mean delivering all information on their U.S. offshore business
via Bern to the United States, the paper reported.
The paper described a meeting between Swiss officials and
representatives on Friday in Berne. The paper also said the
banks would likely accept the deal.
Yet a spokesman for the State Secretariat for International
Financial Matters (SIF), which has represented the Swiss
government in negotiations with the United States, said talks
between the United States and Switzerland were still ongoing and
that the meeting on Friday was part of a regularly scheduled
series of talks. SIF Spokesman Mario Tuor declined further
comment.
FURTHER DETAILS
As part of an agreement the names of the U.S. clients would
be blacked out and the banks would also be fined, the paper
said, adding that the banks had until Tuesday to agree to the
terms in writing.
According to the paper, the information the banks would have
to hand over included:
- Correspondence between a bank and its U.S. clients,
including notes from telephone conversations and meetings.
- Internal notes about U.S. client business from the
relevant business units and management
- Correspondence between banks and third parties, such as
independent wealth managers concerning U.S. clients
- All documents about the U.S. business model and about U.S.
funds that were transferred to third parties.
The paper said the 11 institutions would have to reveal the
names of the bankers who conducted the offshore business, though
criminal cases against individuals would not be taken up.
Credit Suisse, Basler Kantonalbank and HSBC Switzerland
would have to deliver material by Dec. 31, the paper said.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment. The Swiss
Bankers Association was not immediately available for comment.
Neither was a spokesman for Julius Baer.
