ZURICH Nov 23 Switzerland's finance ministry
said on Friday it remained ready to reach a tax deal with
Germany, after Germany's upper house rejected a proposal to tax
assets stashed by German citizens in Swiss bank accounts.
"Switzerland remains prepared to bring the ratification
process with Germany to a successful conclusion," Swiss
president and head of the finance ministry Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in a statement.
The ministry said there were no obstacles to ratification on
the Swiss side and confirmed that already concluded tax
agreements with the UK and Austria would come into force on Jan
1, 2013, and negotiations with other countries were ongoing.
The proposed withholding tax to be levied on untaxed money
in Swiss accounts was criticised by Germany's left-wing
opposition, which said it let tax dodgers off too lightly.