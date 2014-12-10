* Ex-Julius Baer banker collapses in banking secrecy trial
* Accused of handing confidential data to Julian Assange
* Unclear when trial will resume
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Dec 10 The trial of a former Julius Baer
banker accused of breaching Swiss banking secrecy laws
by handing over confidential data about offshore clients to
WikiLeaks was halted on Wednesday after the defendant collapsed.
Rudolf Elmer, a former senior executive at Baer's Cayman
Islands' office, fainted outside the courtroom in Zurich after
earlier complaining of a headache. The 59-year-old, who denies
the charges, was taken away by ambulance and a spokesman for the
court said it was unclear when his trial would resume.
The case comes as Switzerland is seeking to preserve its
domestic banking secrecy rules after, under global pressure, it
agreed in May to join other countries in sharing tax information
for international account holders.
The former banker has been under investigation since 2011
for giving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange two compact discs
during a news conference in London. Elmer said at the time they
contained confidential data on about 2,000 offshore banking
clients but on Wednesday he told the court they were empty.
Elmer - who has previously described himself as a "Gandhi of
Swiss tax law" and said he wants to draw attention to financial
abuses - was charged in July. He could face jail if found
guilty.
He is also accused of attempting to pass confidential client
files to the German finance ministry in 2009.
In the past, some German states have bought data leaked from
Swiss banks in order to get names of their citizens who evade
taxes, but it is not clear if Elmer's case has any connection to
this.
Before his collapse, the former banker - unshaven and
dressed casually in trainers, white trousers and a hoodie - had
denied breaking bank secrecy laws, responding with a soft "Yes"
when asked by the judge if he felt innocent.
He said in a brief statement that the CDs he handed to
Assange in 2011 were empty and also denied passing confidential
client data to the German finance ministry.
Switzerland's law of emphasising the duty of loyalty that
employees have to their employers means its whistleblowers are
afforded less protection than in many other countries.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Pravin Char)