ZURICH Jan 12 A former Julius Baer
banker acknowledged that he passed confidential client data to
WikiLeaks but argued his actions were not illegal, as his trial
resumed on charges of breaching Swiss banking secrecy law.
The trial of Rudolf Elmer, a self-described "Gandhi of Swiss
tax law", comes as banking secrecy in Switzerland is crumbling
under international pressure from countries trying to recoup
lost tax revenue.
Whistleblowers have usually found little sympathy in
Switzerland, the world's largest offshore financial centre.
Breaching Swiss banking secrecy is punishable by up to three
years in prison and a fine of up to 250,000 Swiss francs
($245,459).
Elmer, a former senior executive at Zurich-based Baer's
Cayman Islands' office, is accused of passing information to
WikiLeaks on two occasions, one in late 2007 or early 2008 and
another in 2011. Elmer acknowledged passing on information in
2007-2008.
However, Elmer's lawyer, Ganden Tethong, argued that Elmer
had not broken any Swiss laws on that occasion, as he had not
obtained the information as an employee of a Swiss bank. Tethong
also argued that the statute of limitations regarding that
information had expired.
Prosecutors are also looking into two compact discs Elmer
gave WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference
in London in 2011. Elmer has since said the disks were empty.
His lawyer argued that Wikileaks would have published any new
information by now.
Elmer is also accused of attempting to pass confidential
client files to then-German Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck in
2009 and of forging a letter from Julius Baer to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2007.
The trial of the 59-year-old Elmer was halted almost five
weeks ago, when the former banker collapsed outside the
courtroom in Zurich. [ID: nL6N0TU1RT]
On Monday, Elmer appeared in better spirits, dressed in a
black suit and tie, a sharp contrast to the trousers and hoodie
he wore at the start of the trial in December.
The prosecution is seeking a three-and-a-half-year prison
sentence for Elmer. A verdict is due on Monday, Jan. 19.
($1 = 1.0185 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Editing by Katharina Bart and
Larry King)