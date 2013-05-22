* U.S. investigators pursuing banks like Credit Suisse,
Julius Baer
* Second group of banks could face stiffer penalties -
source
* UBS already paid $780 mln fine in 2009
* Settlement could hit smaller banks hardest - source
By Katharina Bart and Albert Schmieder
ZURICH, May 22 Swiss banks fear heavy fines they
expect to pay to settle a long-running dispute with U.S.
authorities over helping wealthy Americans evade tax could hit
smaller lenders particularly hard, sources said.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday
that Switzerland was on the brink of a deal that would be
painful for banks, although she declined to say how big fines
might be. Swiss media have reported total fines for the industry
could reach $10 billion.
The Swiss government has been in protracted talks to end
U.S. investigations into about a dozen Swiss banks, including
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, in return for
expected fines and a transfer of client names to U.S.
authorities. It is also seeking a settlement for the rest of the
country's 300 banks.
One senior Swiss banker, who declined to be identified
because the talks are ongoing, said those banks already under
investigation could agree individual settlements, including
fines, in coming weeks. Client names would be handed over at a
later date.
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer declined to comment. Credit
Suisse has already made a 295 million Swiss franc ($303.81
million) provision towards a settlement, while analysts have
predicted Baer might have to pay 200-500 million francs.
A second group of banks, not yet under formal investigation,
could be stung with fines of 30-40 percent of their untaxed U.S.
assets, the senior banking source said, compared with an
expected 10-15 percent for the first group.
BITTER PILL
"That could threaten the existence of some banks," said
another top banker, who also spoke on condition on anonymity.
"That will be a very bitter pill that will hit smaller banks
particularly hard."
A third industry source said as many as 60 banks could fall
into this category.
Banks were being given the choice to opt into this group,
with those who do not sign up leaving themselves at risk of
future U.S. prosecution, a fourth banker said.
Martin Maurer, head of the Association of Foreign Banks in
Switzerland, warned against panic, saying it was not yet clear
how the asset base for the fines would be defined.
"A fine of 30-40 percent appears at first glance to be
almost indecently high. But it ultimately comes down to exactly
how the base will be defined for the calculation of the relevant
U.S. assets," Maurer told Reuters.
The country's biggest bank UBS was forced in 2009
to pay a fine of $780 million and hand over the names of more
than 4,000 clients, delivering the U.S. authorities information
that allowed them to then pursue other Swiss banks.
Switzerland's oldest private bank, Wegelin & Co, said in
January it was closing down after pleading guilty to helping
Americans evade taxes, paying a fine of nearly $58 million.
The Swiss Bankers' Association, the Swiss financial market
regulator FINMA and the Swiss finance ministry declined to
comment on details of a potential deal.
However, Patrick Odier, head of the Swiss Bankers'
Association, told the Aargauer Zeitung earlier this month that
his organisation would not just accept any solution, adding that
fines had to be "sensible and proportionate".
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt. Writing by Emma
Thomasson; Editing by Erica Billingham)