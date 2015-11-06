* Proposal would exempt wealthy from language requirement
* Poorer migrants would still face the requirement
* Legal experts say plan may violate Swiss constitution
By John Miller
ZURICH, Nov 5 Lawmakers in the Swiss canton
where fugitive trader Marc Rich took refuge and which Glencore
calls home may try to ease the path to permanent residency for
some foreigners by scrapping a German language requirement - as
long as they've got enough money.
The canton of Zug, with 120,000 residents, now requires that
foreigners from countries including Russia, South Africa and the
United States learn German if they want to obtain permanent
residency.
Some well-heeled foreign residents have balked at this
demand, however, leaving Zug worried that they make take their
money elsewhere, just as local financial officials expect a 2016
budget deficit of 26.3 million Swiss francs ($26.4 million).
"The canton of Zug is small, and it impacts us when people
with significant income and wealth move away," Beat Villiger, an
elected member of Zug's government, told Reuters. "And Zug is
currently grappling with austerity measures."
Under a plan backed by the local Swiss People's Party and
FDP factions, those seeking permanent residency would be allowed
to skip German lessons if they earn 1 million francs annually
and have taxable assets of 20 million francs.
The less-wealthy would still be put through their paces in
the German classroom.
Those in favour of the plan face hurdles, however.
The two factions backing the plan hold just less than half
of the 80 seats in the local parliament, so they would need to
peel off a few votes from other parties to push it through.
The opposition Greens have vowed to block the move or try to
get it overturned if passed.
Others also say that treating the wealthy preferentially may
be out of line with Swiss law.
"Making exceptions for wealthy residents hardly seems to
conform to constitutional principles," said Alberto Achermann, a
professor of migration law at the University of Berne.
Switzerland's decentralized system of government allows
individual cantons to decide how to ensure foreigners seeking
permanent residency are integrated into the culture.
While some have few formal requirements, Zug requires
foreign residents to attend language classes. If the proposal to
offer an exception to the wealthy is voted down, the Zug
parliament could alternatively scrap its language-learning
requirement altogether.
But proponents of the latest move want to keep the German
language mandate in general, even as they let a small slice of
the wealthy bypass this obligation.
Villiger suggested only about 2 foreigners annually would
take advantage of the exception. "For these people, it would be
easy for them to simply pick up and settle in another canton
without a German requirement," he said.
Zug has pursued a low-tax strategy as it seeks to lure
companies and wealthy individuals. Single people with no
children who earn 1 million francs face a tax rate of only about
23 percent.
As a result, ex-pats have arrived in droves, with foreigners
accounting for 26 percent of Zug's population last year, up from
just 15.6 percent in 1990.
Among foreigners who call Zug home are deep-sea oil explorer
Transocean, ex-White House chief of staff Bill Daley's
hedge fund Argentiere Capital, South African-born Ivan
Glasenberg's Glencore and Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
On Thursday, a Zug government spokesman said lawmakers may
debate the German-language exemption within weeks.
Should it become law, however, Zug's Green party has pledged
to launch a voter referendum to overturn it.
"Everybody should have the same rights regardless of how fat
their wallets are," party secretary Marco Knobel told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9948 Swiss francs)
