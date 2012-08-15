ZURICH Aug 15 A bilateral deal to tackle German
tax dodgers hiding money in secret Swiss accounts cannot be
renegotiated, a spokesman for the Swiss government said on
Wednesday.
The agreement to tax Germans' accounts in Switzerland is due
to come into effect early next year, but recent purchases by
German officials of leaked bank data have raised questions as to
whether the deal will survive.
It still needs to be ratified by the German parliament.
The two countries have renegotiated the deal once, setting
higher tax rates in a bid to please Germany's opposition SPD,
which says the pact lets tax evaders off too lightly and refuses
to ratify it.
"There will be no subsequent negotiations," Swiss government
spokesman Andre Simonazzi told a news conference.
The SPD could return to power in Germany as part of a
governing coalition in parliamentary elections next year.
Banking secrecy is key to Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore
wealth management industry. The Swiss government has refused an
automatic exchange of information on account holders and is
pursuing instead the strategy of a withholding tax to preserve
secrecy.
Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros ($185 billion)
in Swiss accounts.
Chancellor Angela Merkel still backs the pact, a German
government spokesman said on Monday.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)