By Catherine Bosley and Oliver Hirt

ZURICH, Nov 29 Up to 47 billion Swiss francs ($51 billion) could leave Swiss bank accounts after tax deals with Germany and Britain to crack down on hidden funds, a study released on Tuesday said.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector. But the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.

Switzerland has signed agreements with both Germany and Britain in recent months, allowing the Alpine state to preserve what it can of client privacy by imposing a withholding tax and a levy on legacy wealth.

However, a European Commission challenge this week to the British and German tax deals means they are far from certain.

Outflows due to British and German clients pulling out their money in the wake of the deals and settling their tax bills constitute about 2.3 percent of the total offshore assets held in Switzerland, consultancy Booz & Co said.

That outflow will reduce revenues for the Swiss wealth management sector by more than 1 billion francs, Booz said, adding it had not included swings in the stock market and the Swiss franc in its calculation.

"It is expected that capital withdrawals over the next 18 months (will) accelerate until the start of 2013," the study said.

Germans have some 210 billion francs in offshore holdings in Switzerland, of which 60 percent is estimated to be undeclared, while Britons have around 60 billion, of which about 63 percent is likely not declared, the study said.

Earlier this month UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said client assets of up to 30 billion francs were at risk of flight as a result of changes in tax regulation for clients domiciled in western Europe.

The authors of the Booz study said they expected the deal between Berne and Berlin to go ahead, though some German politicians, who say it treats tax cheats too leniently, want the deal, which takes effect in 2013, changed.

CONSOLIDATION AHEAD?

The bigger administrative burden Swiss banks face to help ensure their clients are paying taxes means costs will rise, leading to an uptick in sectoral consolidation in the next 24 months, the study found.

Even small banks expect to face expenses as high as double-digit millions, the study said, as they finance new computer systems, for example.

"Size matters more than ever," the study's authors said. "Due to the structural effects of the tax at source, further banks will become loss making."

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Nov. 15 it plans to integrate small private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, ending the 250 year-old Leu brand in a bid to save costs.

There has been speculation Switzerland's deals with Germany and Britain will do little to curb tax dodging, as evaders will simply withdraw their money in Switzerland and place it with banks in other centres such as Singapore or the Cayman Islands.

Yet Booz said this is unlikely.

"Swiss private banks will not support their clients in moving wealth to other jurisdictions," Booz said, noting that some clients -- such as those from Latin America -- placed money in Switzerland not for tax reasons, but for reasons of political and fiscal stability compared with their home countries.

"Given current market developments, the value and advantages of the Swiss financial place -- political and financial stability, a strong currency, quality of service, discretion and trust -- are today more important than ever." ($1 = 0.9225 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Holmes)