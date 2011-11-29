* Swiss banks to lose up to 47 bln Sfr due to UK, Germany
By Catherine Bosley and Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Nov 29 Up to 47 billion Swiss
francs ($51 billion) could leave Swiss bank accounts after tax
deals with Germany and Britain to crack down on hidden funds, a
study released on Tuesday said.
Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion
offshore financial sector. But the country has faced an
international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as
governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.
Switzerland has signed agreements with both Germany and
Britain in recent months, allowing the Alpine state to preserve
what it can of client privacy by imposing a withholding tax and
a levy on legacy wealth.
However, a European Commission challenge this week to the
British and German tax deals means they are far from certain.
Outflows due to British and German clients pulling out their
money in the wake of the deals and settling their tax bills
constitute about 2.3 percent of the total offshore assets held
in Switzerland, consultancy Booz & Co said.
That outflow will reduce revenues for the Swiss
wealth management sector by more than 1 billion francs,
Booz said, adding it had not included swings in the stock market
and the Swiss franc in its calculation.
"It is expected that capital withdrawals over the next 18
months (will) accelerate until the start of 2013," the study
said.
Germans have some 210 billion francs in offshore holdings in
Switzerland, of which 60 percent is estimated to be undeclared,
while Britons have around 60 billion, of which about 63 percent
is likely not declared, the study said.
Earlier this month UBS, Switzerland's biggest
bank, said client assets of up to 30 billion francs were at risk
of flight as a result of changes in tax regulation for clients
domiciled in western Europe.
The authors of the Booz study said they expected the deal
between Berne and Berlin to go ahead, though some German
politicians, who say it treats tax cheats too leniently, want
the deal, which takes effect in 2013, changed.
CONSOLIDATION AHEAD?
The bigger administrative burden Swiss banks face to help
ensure their clients are paying taxes means costs will rise,
leading to an uptick in sectoral consolidation in the next 24
months, the study found.
Even small banks expect to face expenses as high as
double-digit millions, the study said, as they finance new
computer systems, for example.
"Size matters more than ever," the study's authors said.
"Due to the structural effects of the tax at source, further
banks will become loss making."
Credit Suisse Group AG said on Nov. 15 it plans to
integrate small private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation,
ending the 250 year-old Leu brand in a bid to save costs.
There has been speculation Switzerland's deals with Germany
and Britain will do little to curb tax dodging, as evaders will
simply withdraw their money in Switzerland and place it with
banks in other centres such as Singapore or the Cayman Islands.
Yet Booz said this is unlikely.
"Swiss private banks will not support their clients in
moving wealth to other jurisdictions," Booz said, noting that
some clients -- such as those from Latin America -- placed money
in Switzerland not for tax reasons, but for reasons of political
and fiscal stability compared with their home countries.
"Given current market developments, the value and advantages
of the Swiss financial place -- political and financial
stability, a strong currency, quality of service, discretion and
trust -- are today more important than ever."
($1 = 0.9225 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David
Holmes)