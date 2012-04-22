* Bank secrecy attacks driven by politics and economics
* Switzerland trying to settle U.S. tax dispute
* Top Credit Suisse banker gets U.S. immunity after
questioning
* Banks hand over information on bankers
* Tax deals could cost 20,000 banking jobs - Ermotti
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, April 22 Attacks on Switzerland as a tax
haven constitute an "economic war" by rivals who want to hurt
the country's big banks and its strength as a financial centre,
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti was quoted as
saying on Sunday.
"Switzerland has been attacked since 2008. We are in the
middle of an economic war," Ermotti told the SonntagsZeitung in
an interview. "The goal is to weaken the financial centre of
Switzerland."
"It's about weakening the two big Swiss banks which are
internationally successful... Not only foreign politicians but
also our competitors around the world have an interest in the
attacks on Switzerland."
Ermotti, a Swiss citizen who took over as CEO at UBS last
year, said attacks on Swiss bank secrecy - which has helped the
country build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector - had
political as well as economic motives.
This is the first time a top Swiss bank executive has made
such outspoken remarks against the tax claims on Swiss banks. In
the past, Swiss bank bosses have kept their heads down.
He said that an investigation launched recently in France
into allegations that the bank helped French clients dodge taxes
was being misused in the presidential election campaign.
"Politicians want to cash in the taxes. But it's about more
than that: Switzerland is a very successful island
internationally with low interest rates, low taxes and
attractive banks. Many people abroad don't like that," he said.
UBS was forced to pay a fine and release the names
of 4,500 clients in 2009 to settle U.S. charges it helped
wealthy Americans avoid taxes through secret Swiss accounts.
The United States is now investigating eleven other Swiss
banks including Credit Suisse on similar charges.
The SonntagsZeitung said the U.S. authorities have also
started investigating the first Geneva-based bank, one of the
big partnership private banks, but could not confirm which one.
U.S. DEAL BY YEAR END?
Talks between senior U.S. and Swiss officials aimed at
settling the tax dispute led to no breakthroughs, Swiss
President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday, adding she
hoped for a deal before the end of the year.
Switzerland is trying to get the investigations dropped in
return for the payment of fines and the transfer of U.S. client
names. It is also seeking a deal to shield the remainder of its
300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
Walter Berchtold, chairman of private banking at Credit
Suisse, has secured immunity from U.S. prosecution after
voluntarily cooperating with U.S. investigators, Der Sonntag
newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources. Credit Suisse was
not immediately available for comment.
In an attempt to display their cooperation, several Swiss
banks - including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Zuercher
Kantonalbank and Baseler Kantonalbank - have handed over
documents on their U.S. offshore business, including names of
employees, NZZ am Sonntag reported, citing unnamed sources.
Meanwhile, Switzerland has recently struck agreements with
Germany, Britain and Austria to allow bank clients from those
countries to pay their home country taxes without their
identities being revealed.
UBS boss Ermotti said politicians had underestimated the
impact of these deals, which he said could mean Switzerland
loses 20-25 percent of client assets, ultimately leading to a
wave of consolidation and the loss of some 20,000 banking jobs.
"Many customers want to diversify their wealth away from
Switzerland to other financial centres like Singapore, London or
Miami. When the assets are gone then the jobs will also
disappear," he said.