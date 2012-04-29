ZURICH, April 29 Switzerland's finance minister
says withholding tax deals secured with Germany, Britain and
Austria will prove to be efficient, a newspaper reported on
Sunday, af t er a Swiss political party attempted to stall the
legislation.
Switzerland recently clinched the deals to tax undeclared
assets held in offshore bank accounts and they are due to come
into effect next year. However, they could face delay if
Switzerland's Social Democrat Party (SP) can marshall support
for its bid to delay voting on the deals until late this year.
The SP is urging the government to agree to freely exchange
data on foreigners' assets in Swiss bank accounts with the
accountholders' respective governments.
"Our partner states will see how efficiently the model of
withholding tax and regularising undeclared assets works once
the pacts come into force," Sonntagszeitung quoted finance
minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf as saying in an interview.
The pacts are the cornerstone of Swiss efforts to maintain
the country's long-held banking secrecy by taxing accounts held
in Switzerland by foreigners and levying a punitive charge on
money not declared to their national authorities.
Widmer-Schlumpf said several more countries were prepared to
negotiate similar deals but did not name any of the countries.
Automatically exchanging information is the practice in many
European Union member states, and Switzerland is struggling to
get its neighbours to agree to lucrative withholding tax deals,
which allow bank accountholders to pay tax without having to
reveal their identity.
Widmer-Schlumpf did not elaborate on ongoing talks with U.S.
justice and tax officials over a dispute on unpaid taxes in
hidden Swiss offshore accounts, following a meeting last weekend
in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and
Attorney General Eric Holder.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away at Switzerland's
tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Eleven Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer - are under investigation by the United
States for aiding U.S. citizens suspected of tax dodging.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange for
payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S.
bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder of
its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Susan Fenton)