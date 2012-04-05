Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
ZURICH, April 5 Switzerland's finance minister said on Thursday it was in negotiations with Greece and Austria to tax funds held by their wealthy citizens in Swiss bank accounts after agreeing similar deals with Germany and Britain.
"We are holding discussions with Greece, and have established various cornerstones," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference in Berne.
"We are also holding discussion with Austria," she said.
The two countries are eyeing similar deals to the ones Switzerland has clinched recently with Germany and Britain to help plug holes in their budgets.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
DUBAI, June 10 A move by four Arab states to blacklist dozens of figures with alleged links to Qatar could squeeze liquidity at Qatari banks which get a significant amount of their funding from the region.