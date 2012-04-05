ZURICH, April 5 Switzerland's finance minister said on Thursday it was in negotiations with Greece and Austria to tax funds held by their wealthy citizens in Swiss bank accounts after agreeing similar deals with Germany and Britain.

"We are holding discussions with Greece, and have established various cornerstones," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference in Berne.

"We are also holding discussion with Austria," she said.

The two countries are eyeing similar deals to the ones Switzerland has clinched recently with Germany and Britain to help plug holes in their budgets.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)