ZURICH, April 13 Switzerland cannot make further
concessions to Germany and the United States in a dispute over
untaxed funds in secret bank accounts, Swiss Finance Minister
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in a newspaper
interview on Friday.
"With Germany we're at a point at which we say, if the
partner doesn't want this agreement then the status quo is the
better alternative for us than to negotiate still further," she
told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
"Also in the talks with the USA there's a threshold beyond
which we cannot go as a sovereign state."
She said Switzerland still hoped to reach a solution with
the United States later this year.
Switzerland has already revised the terms of a deal with
Germany, designed to regularise untaxed funds hidden by its
citizens, after opposition by left-of-centre German politicians.
