ZURICH, Sept 16 The head of Switzerland's
banking association urged the government on Tuesday to strike
deals with European neighbours to root out untaxed money in the
country and make it easier for Swiss banks to do business
abroad.
Switzerland has all but abandoned banking secrecy by joining
the ranks of countries committed to sharing tax information
between governments. But it is mired in negotiations with
several European countries about how to deal with undeclared
client assets that are still held in Swiss bank accounts.
The country has reached withholding tax deals with Britain
and Austria, under which nearly 30,000 Swiss account holders
came forward last year to pay tax on assets they had previously
kept hidden from their taxman at home.
The government has yet to reach agreements with other key
European neighbours, an urgent need for its banks, the head the
Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) said, as such deals can smooth
the way for Swiss banks to do business in these markets.
"We do not have such a solution with France, with Italy,
with Spain and that is clearly a priority for us," SBA Chief
Executive Claude-Alain Margelisch told a news conference.
Switzerland's pledge to share data with other governments
from an as yet unclear date represents an informal deadline for
itself as well as European neighbours.
The country is keen for previously undeclared foreign cash
to stay within its borders, while foreign governments are wary
of the new rules pushing the money to other offshore wealth
centres which still guarantee secrecy.
The Swiss government is in talks over bilateral deals with
Italy and France, a spokesman for Switzerland's State
Secretariat for International Financial Matters said. However,
there were currently no talks on Spain over a similar agreement.
Disagreements over inheritance tax and how to tax foreign
citizens who commute into Switzerland are some of the issues
believed to be holding up deals with France and Italy.
Reinforcing the need to strike separate bilateral
agreements, Swiss-EU relations have been made more complicated
by a February referendum, in which Swiss voters narrowly backed
proposals to reintroduce immigration quotas with the European
Union.
"It is therefore -- in a first phase -- imperative for our
political authorities to negotiate intergovernmental agreements
with individual countries in the EU," Patrick Odier, SBA
chairman and partner at Swiss private bank Lombard Odier, said
at the news conference.
