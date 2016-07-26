BERNE, July 26 Neutral Switzerland has got an
overall rating of "largely compliant" in an international review
of how well it shares information with other countries on tax
matters, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Swiss officials hailed the outcome as crucial recognition of
their efforts to shed the country's reputation as a haven for
stashing dirty money out of sight of tax authorities abroad.
It puts Switzerland, whose financial centre is the world's
biggest for managing offshore wealth, on the same level as
rivals including Singapore, Liechtenstein, Hong Kong, Britain
and the United States.
The findings of the peer review by the Global Forum on
Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, which
is overseen by the OECD club of wealthy countries, emerged after
the second phase of scrutiny that began in 2011.
Two areas of concern that remained include identifying the
owners of bearer shares and dealing with stolen data, the
ministry said. But the Global Forum welcomed Switzerland's move
to ease administrative assistance in tax matters and extend its
network of double-taxation agreements.
The Global Forum in 2013 had said Switzerland was among the
countries that did not meet international standards on tax
transparency, potentially putting investments in the countries
at risk.
"What we achieved for Switzerland is absolutely central,"
Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told a news conference, saying
international recognition was crucial to ensure financial
stability and to conduct business as usual.
With bank account secrecy for tax avoidance now largely
abolished, Switzerland in future will have to rely on its
reputation for political and economic stability to win business,
he added.
A new review round on how countries exchange information on
request begins this year, with Switzerland's review due to start
in 2018.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)