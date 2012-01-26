DAVOS Jan 26 Negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner made good progress and the Swiss-American conflict over untaxed money stashed in Swiss accounts could be solved this year, Swiss president Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a media briefing.

"We hope to conclude the negotiations in 2012," she said, adding the talks had taken a step forward after her discussions with Geithner at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department is probing 11 Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Basler Kantonalbank.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; writing by Silke Koltrowitz)