ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans
to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the
government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of
multinational companies while encouraging them to stay,
projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
Most Swiss recognise the country needs tax reform to avoid
being blacklisted as a low-tax pariah, but new measures proposed
to help companies offset the loss of their special status breaks
had created deep divisions.
"It is so clear that you can already say the measure will
fail," political analyst Claude Longchamp of the gfs.bern
research and polling institute told SRF.
