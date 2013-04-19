WASHINGTON, April 19 Switzerland is hoping for a
speedy resolution on a long-running dispute with the United
States over Swiss banks accused of helping wealthy Americans
evade billions of dollars of taxes, the Swiss finance minister
said on Friday.
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, in Washington to attend spring
meetings of the International Monetary Fund, said she had met
with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday but he had
made it clear the decision on a proposed solution lay with the
Justice Department.
"We would like to find a solution as quickly as possible but
it's a solution that ... must still be discussed," she told
reporters, declining to predict when a decision would be made.
"You have to give the delegation time to complete the
negotiations."
A source familiar with the talks has told Reuters the two
sides have agreed on an outline for a deal that would divide
over 300 Swiss banks according to the extent to which they had
helped U.S. clients hide money, to determine how they are dealt
with.
Bank secrecy, which has helped Switzerland become the
world's largest offshore center with $2 trillion in assets, has
come under heavy fire since the financial crisis as
cash-strapped governments have sought to clamp down on tax
evasion.
The Swiss government has been in protracted talks to end
U.S. investigations into Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer, in return for expected
heavy fines and a transfer of client names.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Neil Stempleman)