* Calls for equivalent exchange by rival financial centres
* Brunetti commission secrecy findings flagged for June
ZURICH May 11 Switzerland's finance minister
supports exchanging bank client data with foreign tax
authorities under certain conditions, which the Swiss government
will begin debating in June, according to a newspaper interview.
Swiss bank secrecy has come under fire, particularly from
the United States, France and Germany, since the financial
crisis. Switzerland agreed in 2009 to share more information
with foreign authorities hunting tax cheats on request, but
until now has rejected an automatic exchange of data.
"If you ask me what automatic exchange of information is
realistic for me, then there would be two main requirements from
a Swiss point of view," Swiss finance minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said in an interview in Saturday's edition of
Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger.
Her requirements are that all other "meaningful" global
financial centres also exchange data on an equivalent basis, and
that the exchange extends to names tied to vehicles such as
trusts linked to offshore accounts, Widmer-Schlumpf said.
"We (the Swiss government) will begin discussing this in
June with a perspective of several years out," she said.
While Widmer-Schlumpf had previously signalled willingness
to discuss automatic exchange of information, her comments on
Saturday represent a more forthright tone than in the past.
However, the Swiss coalition government remains divided on
the issue, even after European holdouts Luxembourg and Austria
agreed last month to share data on accounts held by foreigners,
which in turn upped the pressure on Switzerland.
Less than a month ago, Switzerland was singled out by the
Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) as a laggard in making progress toward
meeting new global standards for tax data exchange.
Widmer-Schlumpf's comments, which represent a shift from
previous attempts to salvage Swiss banking secrecy via a series
of withholding tax deals as well as a clean money strategy to
ensure Swiss banks stop accepting undeclared funds, come less
than a week after Swiss bankers dropped their outright rejection
of the exchange of bank client data with foreign tax
authorities.
In the Saturday interview, Widmer-Schlumpf said she
envisaged Switzerland negotiating an automatic exchange of bank
client data with an undisclosed number of countries. Alongside
that, she said Switzerland should pursue a clean money strategy
with countries outside the automatic exchange.
Widmer-Schlumpf's comments allude to the political debate
surrounding secrecy, which is still fiercely guarded by
right-wing politicians in particular. An expert commission on
Swiss secrecy led by former top government economist Aymo
Brunetti is set to present the government its findings in June,
she said.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)