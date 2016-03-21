ZURICH, March 21 Switzerland is barred from
helping the Netherlands in a tax case that centres on a Dutch
client of UBS after a Swiss court ruled that requested
details were too broad to be covered by the information-sharing
agreement between the countries.
The Swiss Federal Administrative Court sided with a Dutch
citizen fighting a November order by the Swiss Federal Tax
Administration to provide the Netherlands with assistance as it
sought the identities of Dutch UBS account holders, among other
details.
A taxation pact between the countries does not extend to
"group requests that do not include names of individuals", the
Swiss court wrote in a statement after publishing the ruling on
Monday.
The ruling stated: "The order by the Swiss Federal Tax
Administration is lifted. There won't be any official help
given."
Last year the Netherlands, where tax authorities have been
stung by criticism over their track record on tax avoidance,
acknowledged that it was making requests for banking information
from Switzerland without concrete information on whether account
holders had paid their taxes or not.
The Netherlands had issued a broad request to Swiss tax
authorities about individuals who had accounts at UBS between
Feb. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2014, seeking information including
names, addresses, birth dates and account balances.
The Swiss Federal Tax Administration had sided with the
Netherlands and issued an order in November to provide official
assistance, prompting the Dutch customer of UBS to lodge an
appeal.
In siding with the UBS account holder, the Swiss court
ordered the tax authority to pay 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,189) in
compensation and returned 4,000 francs the appellant had
submitted in advance for court costs.
Monday's ruling can still be appealed in Switzerland's
highest federal court.
($1 = 0.9694 Swiss francs)
