* Swiss bank secrecy under pressure for years
* OECD had said Swiss too restrictive on bank data
ZURICH, July 18 Switzerland has agreed to do
more to help other countries hunt tax dodgers following demands
from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The Swiss government said in a statement that the country's
representative at a meeting of the OECD Council in Paris on
Tuesday had accepted a change to the body's guidance on how
member states should co-operate in tax investigations.
"Now international administrative assistance has to be
granted also for groups of taxpayers and not only in individual
cases," the government said.
"In the case of group requests, the persons concerned must
be identified by means of specific search criteria."
Group requests would allow a government to seek information
on bank clients based on suspicious behavioural patterns, such
as using a bank-provided mobile phone.
Strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2
trillion offshore banking industry but the country was forced to
relax privacy in 2009 to help other countries identify tax
evaders in compliance with previous OECD standards.
But the OECD has said Swiss requirements for helping foreign
tax investigations were still too restrictive as they require
the name of the suspect and their bank for co-operation.
In a bid to settle a long-running tax dispute with the
United States, Switzerland has already said it is prepared to
consider requests for information on groups of suspected tax
evaders, based on behavioural patterns.
But the new commitment to allow group requests in general is
likely to meet with opposition in the Swiss parliament and could
face the additional hurdle of a popular referendum even if
lawmakers back the plan.
The sheltering by Swiss banks of wealthy tax evaders is
currently under close scrutiny in Germany, which has angered its
southern neighbour by buying bank data as it hunts for tax
cheats despite a deal to impose a withholding tax on assets.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)