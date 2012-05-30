* Deals to tax undeclared funds in secret Swiss accounts
* Germany must still ratify pact; opposition in Berlin
strong
* Swiss may have referendum on bi-lateral agreements
By Andrew Thompson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, May 30 Switzerland's parliament gave the
green light for tax pacts with Germany, Britain and Austria
aimed at preventing tax cheats from stashing money in secret
accounts, a decision that could pour billions of extra euros
into strained state coffers.
Lawmakers in parliament's lower house on Wednesday voted 108
to 81 in favour of the agreement with Germany, which will levy a
retroactive tax of up to 41 percent. The deal, set to take
effect in early 2013, has already been approved by the upper
house.
For several years, Switzerland has been at loggerheads with
the United States, Germany, Britain and other countries over
wealthy individuals who have parked money in secret accounts to
avoid taxes.
Banking secrecy is crucial to Switzerland's $2 trillion
offshore wealth management industry, and the Alpine state has
refused an automatic exchange of information and is pursuing the
strategy of a withholding tax to preserve secrecy.
"No longer can bank secrecy can't be misused as a way for
cheating on taxes," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
told parliamentarians.
Germany, whose citizens hold an estimated 150 billion euros
in Swiss accounts, stands to net billions via the agreement.
But the pact has faced sharp criticism from Germany's
opposition Social Democrats (SPD), who say it is too soft on tax
evaders, and it is still up for ratification in Berlin.
"REASON GETS UPPER HAND"
In passing the deals, parliamentarians in Berne took a
pragmatic approach despite reservations the agreements could
prompt people to move their wealth to rival financial centres.
German officials have also stoked tension with Switzerland
by paying for stolen bank account data on CD and Swiss banks,
among them Julius Baer had their offices in Germany
searched.
"The displeasure may be great, but reason gets the upper
hand," said Lucrezia Meier-Schatz, a member of the centre-right
Christian Democrats (CVP).
MPs approved the agreement with Britain by a margin of 109
to 81, while the pact with Austria was backed by 138 to 51.
In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel government needs
parliament's upper house, which represents the states and where
it lacks a majority, to agree to the law.
A spokesman for the German finance ministry said on
Wednesday the ratification process could take until November.
In Switzerland, the bilateral deals could still be derailed
by a referendum.
Christoph Blocher, MP and mastermind of the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) has been one of the most acerbic critics of
the agreements. "It's a further capitulation in a very
transparent economic war," he said during the debates.
Members of both the SVP and leftist Young Socialists said
they want a referendum, Swiss television reported. That means
they have now up to one hundred days to collect the 50,000
signatures needed for a plebiscite.
Despite passing international agreements, by a margin of 89
to 85 with five abstentions, the lower house voted against a
bill that would have laid the groundwork for the withholding tax
domestically. The upper house already passed that law, and the
two houses will start a consultation process in coming days.
The outcome does not affect the bi-lateral accords.
Ultimately the fate of the Swiss-German tax deal will depend
on the opposition parties in Germany. German states run by the
Social Democrats (SPD) and represented in the Bundesrat have
said they want to block the deal, which lets Switzerland
preserve most client confidentiality, saying it is too soft on
tax evaders.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; editing by Ron Askew)