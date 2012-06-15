* AUNS is group close to right-wing, influential SVP

ZURICH, June 15 A right-wing Swiss group launched an initiative on Friday to put agreements with Germany, Britain and Austria to tax secret bank accounts to a popular referendum in an attempt to stop the deals from coming into force next year.

The Swiss parliament gave the deals its final approval on Friday in a bid to end a long-running row between Berne and other capitals over foreigners taking advantage of Swiss banking secrecy to cheat on taxes.

The deals would impose a retroactive levy of up to 41 percent on capital in offshore bank accounts held by citizens of those countries, impose a tax on future interest income and allow the account-holder to remain anonymous.

The Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland (AUNS) that is regarded as close to the powerful right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) said the agreements would force an independent state to act as a tax collector for other countries.

"The AUNS will launch a referendum against all three withholding tax agreements," it said. "The tax deals were negotiated under foreign pressure and in a climate of blackmail."

Privacy is crucial to Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry, and the country has sought the deals as an alternative to automatic exchange of bank information.

The AUNS must now collect least 50,000 signatures within 100 days for the plebiscite to go ahead. A referendum could be held in November.

"Neither the Swiss people nor Swiss sovereignty may be held accountable wholesale for the past mistakes of the banks," said the AUNS, which contends the tax deals would also harm the banks by causing big outflows of capital and job losses.

Both Credit Suisse and Julius Baer have paid big fines to get German investigations dropped.

Members of the left-of-centre Social Democrats (SP) are also critical of the deals, saying they treat tax cheats too leniently.

Even if a Swiss referendum failed to block the deals, the agreement with Germany still needs to overcome opposition from the Social Democrats in Berlin, who have already forced Swiss concessions and are still threatening to torpedo it. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Rosalind Russell)