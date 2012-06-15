* AUNS is group close to right-wing, influential SVP
* Says tax deals undermine Swiss sovereignty
* Referendum could be in November
* Swiss parliament has given deals green light to end tax
row
ZURICH, June 15 A right-wing Swiss group
launched an initiative on Friday to put agreements with Germany,
Britain and Austria to tax secret bank accounts to a popular
referendum in an attempt to stop the deals from coming into
force next year.
The Swiss parliament gave the deals its final approval on
Friday in a bid to end a long-running row between Berne and
other capitals over foreigners taking advantage of Swiss banking
secrecy to cheat on taxes.
The deals would impose a retroactive levy of up to 41
percent on capital in offshore bank accounts held by citizens of
those countries, impose a tax on future interest income and
allow the account-holder to remain anonymous.
The Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland (AUNS)
that is regarded as close to the powerful right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) said the agreements would force an
independent state to act as a tax collector for other countries.
"The AUNS will launch a referendum against all three
withholding tax agreements," it said. "The tax deals were
negotiated under foreign pressure and in a climate of
blackmail."
Privacy is crucial to Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore
wealth management industry, and the country has sought the deals
as an alternative to automatic exchange of bank information.
The AUNS must now collect least 50,000 signatures within 100
days for the plebiscite to go ahead. A referendum could be held
in November.
"Neither the Swiss people nor Swiss sovereignty may be held
accountable wholesale for the past mistakes of the banks," said
the AUNS, which contends the tax deals would also harm the banks
by causing big outflows of capital and job losses.
Both Credit Suisse and Julius Baer have
paid big fines to get German investigations dropped.
Members of the left-of-centre Social Democrats (SP) are also
critical of the deals, saying they treat tax cheats too
leniently.
Even if a Swiss referendum failed to block the deals, the
agreement with Germany still needs to overcome opposition from
the Social Democrats in Berlin, who have already forced Swiss
concessions and are still threatening to torpedo it.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Rosalind Russell)