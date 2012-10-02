* Deals would impose tax on assets, preserve bank secrecy
* Opponents fail to submit required 50,000 signatures
* Austria, Britain deals can come into force in January
* German deal still pending in Berlin
ZURICH, Oct 2 Switzerland will not hold a
November referendum on deals with Germany, Britain and Austria
to tax secret bank accounts after opponents of the agreements
failed to gather enough signatures to force a vote, the
government said.
Austria and Britain have already ratified the pacts, meaning
they can now come into force in January as planned.
However, the fate of the German deal now rests with the
Bundesrat, the upper house of the German parliament, where
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government lacks a majority.
Merkel is trying to persuade states governed by the
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) to support the deal in the
Bundesrat, but that could be harder since the SPD nominated Peer
Steinbrueck - a long-term critic of Swiss bank secrecy - as its
chancellor candidate.
The Swiss parliament approved the pacts in June. They allow
offshore bank account holders of the three countries to preserve
anonymity in exchange for a tax on future income and a levy of
up to 41 percent on existing assets.
Swiss opponents of the agreements had hoped to prevent them
coming into force via a referendum on Nov. 25 but they failed to
submit the required 50,000 signatures to the government before a
100-day deadline expired, the government said.
The opponents can still challenge the government's decision
in court.
In Vienna, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said:
"This is a good day for Austria and the Austrian state will now
get the money it deserves."
Austria expects a 1 billion euro tax windfall from the
accord, helping as it tries to balance its budget by 2016.
The Swiss government has sought such tax deals - also under
consideration by Greece and Italy - as an alternative to the
automatic exchange of bank information, to defend the secrecy
crucial to its $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry.
The chance of a referendum had already looked slim after
Pirmin Schwander, president of the Action for an Independent and
Neutral Switzerland (AUNS) told Reuters on Monday he feared a
referendum might fall through.
The AUNS, close to the powerful right-wing Swiss People's
Party (SVP), opposes the deals because they mean the Swiss
government will have to collect taxes for a foreign government,
which the group regards as impinging on Swiss sovereignty.
The youth wing of the Social Democrats had also been
collecting signatures to force a referendum, although for
completely different reasons. The centre-left group considered
the deals were too soft on tax cheats.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)