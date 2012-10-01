* Vote unlikely due to lack of signatures
* Agreements would tax secret offshore bank accounts
* Austria, Britain deals can come into force in January
* Germany pact faces opposition by upper-house SPD
ZURICH, Oct 1 Deals with Germany, Britain and
Austria to tax secret Swiss bank accounts appear unlikely to go
to a referendum in Switzerland after opponents of the plan
failed to submit enough signatures.
The Swiss parliament has given a green light to the
agreements, which would impose a retroactive levy of up to 41
percent on capital in offshore bank accounts held by citizens of
the three other countries, impose a tax on future interest
income and allow the account-holders to remain anonymous.
Opponents were hoping to sink the deals via a referendum
tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25, but they have failed to
submit enough signatures in Berne.
"I expect there won't be a vote," said Pirmin Schwander,
president of the Action for an Independent and Neutral
Switzerland (AUNS), a group close to the powerful right-wing
Swiss People's Party (SVP).
The AUNS says the deals infringe upon the Alpine country's
sovereignty by forcing it to act as a tax collector for other
states.
Austria and Britain have already ratified the pacts, which
can come into force in January in those two countries.
In Germany, however, the deal has yet to pass the Bundesrat
upper house, where the centre-right government lacks a majority.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have vowed to scupper the
pact because they say it lets tax evaders off too easily.
The Swiss government has sought withholding tax agreements
as an alternative to the automatic exchange of bank information
to defend the secrecy that is crucial to the country's $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Under Swiss law, a minimum of 50,000 signatures must be
collected in 100 days for a plebiscite. In a first step the
signatures are verified by the municipalities, and they are then
checked by the federal chancellery in Berne.
About 5,000 signatures failed to arrive in the Swiss capital
on time, Schwander, an SVP member of parliament, told Reuters.
The chancellery expects to finish its examination of the
signatures late on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.
The youth wing of the centre-left Social Democrats has also
collected signatures to force a referendum. But that group says
the deals go too easy on tax cheats.
(Reporting by Albert Schmieder, writing by Catherine Bosley,
editing by Robert Woodward)