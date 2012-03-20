* Swiss, British agreement paves way for pact to take effect
in 2013
* Opposition in Germany to similar deal
* Switzerland seeking withholding tax deals in Europe,
further afield

ZURICH, March 20 Switzerland and Britain signed
an agreement on Tuesday to begin taxing funds held by wealthy
British clients of Swiss banks from next January, after altering
the terms of a withholding tax deal to appease the European
Commission.
Switzerland is trying to finalise deals with Britain and
Germany to leave Swiss banks enough time to make plans for
levying the tax before it goes into effect in 2013. The British
accord is significant because it contrasts with opposition in
Germany to a similar deal.
The EU backed down from its opposition to the British deal
two weeks ago after Switzerland agreed to bring the pact into
line with EU rules.
Specifically, interest income will now be subject to an
existing EU-Swiss agreement of 35 percent, plus an additional 13
percent to ensure tax compliance, which adds up to an unchanged
rate of 48 percent tax.
"With this model, withholding tax, we have a good means to
meet possible justified claims of the taxpayer's home country,
and still (respect) our Swiss legal system that grants anonymity
to the tax payer. We have a good model to meet both
requirements," Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said in Brussels on Tuesday.
The deal comes as British finance minister George Osborne
prepares to present the country's budget statement on Wednesday.
Only a narrow majority of respondents in a Reuters poll think
the government will balance its cyclically adjusted budget by
the 2016/17 financial year.
Switzerland's deals with Britain and Germany, struck last
year, are seen as a litmus test of whether the country can seal
similar deals across Europe and further afield. However, the EU
challenges and German domestic opposition have thrown the deals
into question.
The EU may well mount another challenge to this deal,
according to Richard Murphy, a chartered account and director of
Tax Research U.K., a research think-tank.
"I don't think the European Union will be very happy about
what is going on, and I believe the EU will look at arrangements
to block it," Murphy said. He roundly criticized the deal as
"designed to encourage tax evasion."
Switzerland is seeking such deals in order to preserve bank
account secrecy, the cornerstone of the country's $2 trillion
financial services industry. Secrecy has been under attack in
recent years as cash-strapped governments crack down on
undeclared funds held in hidden Swiss accounts.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, contribution by John O'Donnell in
Brussels; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Hugh Lawson)