ZURICH May 20 A U.S. criminal investigation
into how Swiss banks such as Julius Baer allegedly
helped wealthy Americans to hide their money is likely to
stretch into next year, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland
signalled in a newspaper interview.
The criminal probe into a handful of banks has paved the way
for a programme for the wider Swiss banking industry to avoid
prosecution by disclosing activities that helped American
account holders conceal their assets and income.
While several banks in the second group have reached
settlements in recent weeks, and U.S. officials have voiced
optimism that the programme will be concluded by year-end, there
has been little clarity for the original banks under formal
investigation, which are excluded from the programme.
"There is a different road map for these banks, and it will
almost certainly last longer," Suzan LeVine told the
Handelszeitung newspaper in an interview, according to an
advance text from Thursday's edition.
A U.S. embassy official in Berne confirmed LeVine's
comments.
The largest bank in that group was Credit Suisse,
which settled a year ago. Others such as Julius Baer have
repeatedly voiced their eagerness to negotiate settlements.
