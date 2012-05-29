BERNE May 29 Divisions within the Swiss centre-left Social Democrats mean agreements by Switzerland with Germany, Britain and Austria to tax undeclared assets held in offshore bank accounts from next year look set for a narrow parliamentary victory on Wednesday.

Switzerland is seeking withholding tax deals in order to preserve bank account secrecy, the cornerstone of the country's $2 trillion financial services industry. Secrecy has been under attack in recent years as cash-strapped governments crack down on undeclared funds held in hidden Swiss accounts.

Under the terms of the agreement Swiss authorities will tax accounts held in Switzerland by foreigners levying punitive charges on money not declared to their national authorities of between 21 and 41 percent.

Although a majority of 26 SP lawmakers rejected the tax deals at a party meeting on Tuesday, the deal may still go through since 17 voted in favour, showing the party is deeply split.

"Since the Greens announced they were backing it (the deals) there was very little room for manouvre," SP president Christian Levrat told a news conference in Berne.

Levrat reiterated that the SP was still in favour of an automatic exchange of information - as favoured by most European Union governments - while the withholding tax was only a "temporary solution", he said.

Lawmakers in the upper house are set to vote on the tax deals later on Tuesday, while the lower house of parliament will vote on Wednesday.

The deals need the support of at least some SP parliamentarians as the biggest party, the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), plans to vote against.

The SVP has argued in the past that the agreements will result in a massive outflow of assets from Swiss bank accounts and ultimately cost the banking industry dearly in terms of jobs.

The deals face a further hurdle in Germany, where the cabinet needs parliament's upper house, which represents the states and where the government lacks a majority, to agree to the law.

UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"We have been losing assets in Europe for many quarters, around 10 billion francs to date," Juerg Zeltner told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview. (Reporting by Andrew Thompson; editing by Ron Askew)