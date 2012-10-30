* Overnight hotel stays by foreigners seen down 1.8 pct
* Swiss tourism sector seen returning to growth in 2014
ZURICH Oct 30 Fewer foreigners will holiday in
Switzerland this winter, put off by the strength of the Swiss
franc and the weak state of the global economy, a research
institute said on Tuesday.
BAK Basel predicted overnight stays in hotels by foreigners
will fall 1.8 percent this winter, having already slipped in the
summer and last winter.
However, the forecast produced for the Swiss Secretariat for
Economics (SECO) forecasts that overnight stays by Swiss people
will creep up 0.2 percent this winter.
Since the financial crisis erupted in 2008, Switzerland's
mountain regions have suffered a 14 percent fall in overnight
hotel stays. Visits by European tourists, such as from Germany
or the Netherlands, have fallen particularly sharply.
BAK Basel expects 2013 will be another weak year and the
tourism sector will only return to growth in 2014, seeing hotel
stays rise 1.8 percent assuming the euro zone emerges from the
crisis and economic growth gains pace world wide.
Overnight stays are expected to rise by another 2.8 percent
in 2015, the institute said.
The strength of the safe-haven franc has posed a particular
problem for the tourism sector.
To prevent Switzerland from slipping into a recession after
the franc shot up some 20 percent against the euro within the
space of just a few months last year, the central bank imposed a
cap of 1.20 per euro on its value. Yet the franc is still more
than 20 percent stronger than it was in 2008.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)