* Dry weather plagues Swiss ski resorts
* Davos-Klosters, Andermatt had to push back start of season
* Hoteliers offering discount exchange rates to lure
visitors
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 29 Armed with snow canons and
cut-price hotel deals some of Switzerland's ski resorts, already
beleaguered by the strong Swiss franc, are grappling with
another obstacle -- no snow.
A dry November has forced several ski resorts to push back
the start of the season, the latest in a string of bad news for
hoteliers who have struggled to fill beds as the soaring Swiss
franc deters foreign holidaymakers.
Not to be disheartened, Davos-Klosters nestled in
eastern Switzerland employed no less than 250 snow canons
to get pistes ready for the season start -- a week later than
scheduled.
Some 3,000 winter sport enthusiasts trekked to the resort
lying 1,560 metres (yards) above sea
level last weekend to slide down the 6 km (3.728 miles) of
pistes made from artificial snow, long white stretches on an
otherwise brown and green landscape.
Despite the delayed start, Yves Bugmann, finance
director of Davos-Klosters mountain railway, remained
unperturbed for now.
"Financially, the losses so far are marginal and can be
recouped through cost cuts," he said. "Even so, a good start is
the basis for a successful season."
Tourism, which contributes some 5 percent to Swiss
gross domestic product, has come under pressure due to the
strong Swiss franc that rose by more than 20 percent against the
euro earlier this year and flirted with parity in August -- the
height of the summer season.
Although the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20
francs to the euro on Sept. 6, many hoteliers still regard the
currency as overvalued and say the tourist sector needs a good
winter to stave off job cuts.
Veronique Kanel, spokeswoman for the Swiss tourism
organisation, said there was no cause for alarm yet.
"However, should this situation last until mid-December, the
lack of snow coupled with the strong Swiss franc would be
extremely worrying," she said.
Switzerland had its last heavy snowfall on Oct. 19, but
the Federal Office for Meteorology is forecasting snow on Friday
evening, ending a five-week drought.
FRANC-FIGHTING MEASURES
Overnight stays from foreign visitors are forecast to drop
4.2 percent this winter, according to economic research
institute BAKBASEL, with tourists from eastern Europe and the
United States in particular seen shunning the Swiss Alps for
cheaper destinations.
To lure price-conscious skiers and stop locals from
straying to slopes over the border , Davos is offering free
lift passes to those who book an overnight stay between now and
Christmas.
This is just one initiative as part of the project 'Franc-ly
Switzerland' run by the tourist board, which aims to sell the
country, a favourite winter haunt of the rich and royalty, as an
affordable destination.
Other measures include 10 percent off ski holidays, 2-for-1
lift passes, as well as discounted ski lessons and ski hire.
Hotel Grichting & Badnerhof in Leukerbad in southwest
Switzerland is offering guests an exchange rate of 1.40 francs
to the euro, a discount of some 14 percent over Tuesday's
euro-Swiss exchange rate of 1.2289.
While this can help take up the slack during low-seasons,
cutting prices is not a viable option in the long run, Kanel
said. Still, some higher resorts blessed with snow have
managed to make light of the situation.
Boasting snow-capped peaks, Saas Fee in southwestern
Switzerland poked fun at snow-poorer resorts in a video showing
winter sports fans attempting to ski and sledge and on grassy
fields.
"We regret that snow enthusiasts are forced to carry out
such questionable activities and invite you to enjoy the start
of the winter season with us," Saas Fee said in a mock news
video.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)