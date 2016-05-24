ZURICH May 24 Swiss export volumes edged down
in April compared with the same month last year but brought in
more money as pharmaceuticals makers increased their shipments
and prices, offsetting a slide in sales of watches abroad.
Pharmaceuticals shipments rose more than 20 percent in
April, the Swiss customs office said on Tuesday.
Overall, the volume of goods shipped overseas fell 0.6
percent after factoring out the month's extra working day
compared with last year.
But in nominal terms, factoring in price increases and
April's extra day, exports rose to 18 billion Swiss francs
($18.2 billion), up 11.5 percent compared with last year.
"The short-term development in exports... continued to be
driven by pharmaceutical exports, and remained more or less at
its above-average level", Credit Suisse economists wrote in a
note.
But the performance of non-pharmaceutical exports was less
robust, they said. "Most of this setback can be traced back to
particularly weak watch exports."
The export-driven economy has been under pressure since the
Swiss National Bank lifted a currency cap against the euro in
January 2015, making local products more expensive compared with
those of foreign competitors overnight.
The cost issue has been exacerbated by difficulties in
target markets, especially for expensive watches.
Watch exports fell by 200 million francs in April, the 10th
straight month of decline, as sales in Hong Kong and China
continued to slide. Key European markets also experienced
double-digit declines, hurt in part by less tourist activity
following attacks in Paris.
"The downturn in value was due mainly to watches costing
more than 3,000 francs (export price), despite their better
showing in the first quarter," the Federation of the Swiss Watch
Industry said, of the April numbers.
A dour month for high-end watches saw luxury goods maker
Richemont's shares trade down 1.8 percent by afternoon
trading. Shares in Swatch, better known for affordable
brands such as Flik Flak or mid-priced Tissot, were little
changed.
Chemical and pharmaceutical exports presented a
significantly more optimistic picture: in nominal and adjusted
terms, the sector was up 24 percent to 8.3 billion francs in
April, driven by a 28 percent jump in the value of shipments of
medicines, vitamins and diagnostics products.
Exports to the single biggest destination for Swiss goods,
Germany, rose 20 percent.
"Double-digit growth was posted in the euro zone, especially
in Germany, Belgium and Austria," the Swiss customs agency said
in its release.
($1 = 0.9911 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)