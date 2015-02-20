(Updates number of injured people, adds further detail)
ZURICH Feb 20 Two passenger trains collided in
Switzerland on Friday, injuring at least five people, leaving
carriages teetering on the tracks over a road and disrupting
commuter routes into Zurich.
An express train destined for Schaffhausen near the German
border sideswiped a commuter train at a switch in Rafz, a small
town around 30 km (18 miles) from Zurich, at about 6:45 a.m. and
then derailed, Zurich cantonal police said.
Rail operator SBB said five people were injured, while
police put the number at six, adding the cause was being
investigated.
SBB said in a statement it would provide an update on the
investigation next week.
Newspaper Berner Zeitung cited a spokeswoman for SBB as
saying it was trying to determine whether there were any
parallels between Friday's crash and a collision in Neuhausen,
just north of Rafz, two years ago.
In that incident, in January 2013, two commuter trains
collided, injuring 27 people. Prosecutors fined a train driver
for jumping a red light and causing the collision.
A 49-year-old Swiss train driver was seriously injured in
Friday's crash. Firefighters had to cut him from the cab of the
express train and he was flown to hospital by helicopter, police
said.
Police said the others were lightly injured and taken to
hospital after the smash which left several carriages tilting at
an angle, including one on top of a road overpass, when the
train came to a halt.
The SBB website showed the rail operator had cancelled some
rail services and re-routed inter-city trains between Zurich and
Stuttgart.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)