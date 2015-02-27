ZURICH Feb 27 A collision between two Swiss
passenger trains that injured several people last week was
caused when one of the trains ignored a stop signal, rail
operator SBB said on Friday.
An express train destined for Schaffhausen near the German
border was in collision with a commuter train at a switch in
Rafz, around 30 km (18 miles) from Zurich, and then derailed.
Six people were injured in the collision.
"Based on initial findings, the collision is down to the
commuter train ignoring a stop signal," SBB said in a statement
about its investigation into the cause of the crash.
The rail operator said it will introduce a number of safety
precautions, including lower speed limits for certain parts of
its network.
Prosecutors for the canton of Zurich and an independent
federal accident investigation office are looking into the
precise circumstances of the collision, SBB said.
In January 2013, two commuter trains collided in Neuhausen,
just north of Rafz, injuring 27 people. Prosecutors fined a
train driver for jumping a red light and causing the collision.
