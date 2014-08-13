ZURICH Aug 13 A passenger train derailed into a
ravine in a mountainous region of southeastern Switzerland after
encountering a mudslide on the tracks, Swiss police said on
Wednesday.
Several passengers were injured after at least three train
carriages came off the tracks near Tiefencastel, a village less
than 50 km (31 miles) northwest of the ski resort St. Moritz.
Pictures sent by passengers to Swiss media showed one train
carriage had fallen into a ravine next to the tracks.
Swiss air rescue service Rega said it had two helicopters at
the scene, where rescue efforts are complicated by mountainous
terrain.
(Reporting By Oliver Hirt and Katharina Bart. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)