ZURICH, June 27 The Swiss government said on
Wednesday it had decided to build a second road tunnel through
the Gotthard mountain range in central Switzerland as it
unveiled one of the country's largest road infrastructure
projects in years.
The project will cost the Swiss federation 2.8 billion Swiss
francs ($2.91 billion), the government told a news conference.
The existing tunnel, between the Swiss Cantons of Uri and
Ticino, is in urgent need of maintenance work and the government
said it had decided to build a second tunnel so that the
Italian-speaking Canton of Ticino would not be cut off from the
rest of the country.
The second tunnel, which is due to open by 2027 at the
earliest, will significantly increase road safety since it will
make it possible to split the two lanes of traffic - that
currently go in different directions - between the two tunnels.
The Gotthard, the main north-south axis through the Swiss
Alps, is used by more than 5 million people and 930,000 trucks
each year.
First opened in September 1980 after more than ten years of
planning and construction, it is ten miles long.
In October 2001, a head on collision in the tunnel between
two trucks caused a massive fire, killing eleven and injuring
many others.
($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)