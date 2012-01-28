DAVOS Jan 28 The break-up of
Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin on Friday shows the need to
settle a dispute with U.S. authorities over tax cheats hiding
cash in secret Swiss accounts, the finance minister said on
Saturday.
"It is very regrettable," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told
journalists at the World Economic Forum of the decision by
Wegelin to break itself up in the face of possible indictment on
charges the bank enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes.
"This development shows how important it is that we come to
solutions in the discussions, negotiations with the United
States which hopefully prevent other banks getting into a
similar situation," she said.
The U.S. Department of Justice is probing 11 Swiss banks,
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and
Basler Kantonalbank.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ben Hirschler; For
full Reuters coverage from Davos, go to: www.reuters.com/davos)