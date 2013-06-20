* Government may issue executive order
* Knotty legal challenges could lie ahead
* Central bank chairman urges government action
ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss government is expected
to make a last-ditch attempt to protect its banks from criminal
charges in the United States by issuing an executive order
allowing them to pass data to U.S. authorities.
After parliament blocked a bill that would have allowed the
banks to sidestep strict secrecy laws, the government's
seven-strong Federal Council will on Friday look for another way
to facilitate the release of data.
Swiss privacy laws have helped to make the Alpine country
the world's biggest offshore financial centre, but they have
also drawn the ire of countries seeking to clamp down on tax
evasion. Swiss banks have been the subject of investigations in
Germany, France and the United States.
The refusal by parliament's lower house to debate the bill
passed the buck back to the government, with lawmakers calling
on ministers to find a solution to the long-running tax dispute.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Wednesday
that the government would do all in its power to find a
solution, adding later that the Federal Council would make an
executive order at its Friday sitting.
But such an order is no guarantee of swift action. Douglas
Hornung, a Geneva-based lawyer representing bank employees
worried about their data being passed to U.S. authorities, said
that legal action by bank staff could tie up the authorities for
years.
"In a recent case we managed to get a preliminary injunction
preventing a bank from passing on an employee's data. We may be
able to use that as a precedent," Hornung said.
EMERGENCY MEASURE
The Swiss government passed an emergency measure to allow
its biggest bank, UBS, to hand over 4,450 client names
to U.S. authorities as part of a settlement that included a $780
million fine after it admitted to helping U.S. clients to dodge
taxes.
In the case of UBS, the Swiss used powers to override its
secrecy laws because the bank was considered to be of crucial
importance to the country's financial system.
This time the government is expected to issue an order that
complies with existing Swiss laws and is likely to refer to
guidelines prepared by Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA,
which lay out rules for bank dealings with foreign authorities.
Though banks looking to pass data under this framework could
face legal opposition from employees, Geneva lawyer Hornung
conceded that opposition is likely to be limited because such
cases are costly to fight and Switzerland does not allow class
action lawsuits by groups of plaintiffs.
The uncertainty of the situation weighed on the shares of
Swiss banks on Thursday. Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
shed 4.2 percent and 3.8 percent respectively, while
Basler Kantonalbank fell 6 percent, against a 3.6
percent decline in the European banks index.
Those three are among about a dozen banks under formal
investigation by U.S. authorities.
Earlier this year a U.S. indictment felled Switzerland's
oldest private bank, Wegelin & Co. It paid a $58 million fine
and closed its doors for good after pleading guilty to helping
Americans evade taxes through secret accounts.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday
that Switzerland should take all measures to avoid more banks
being indicted, while the Swiss Bankers Association warned of
huge costs to the economy if the Federal Council fails to find a
way for banks to meet the requirements of the U.S. programme.