* Talks held in Berne, more scheduled
* Deal sought for 11 banks under investigation, plus
industry
ZURICH Dec 11 Swiss and U.S. officials
have met in recent days in Berne to try to end a long-running
dispute over wealthy Americans using secret Swiss accounts to
dodge taxes, and seem to be getting closer to a deal, two
newspapers reported on Sunday.
The fact that Michael Danilack of the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service travelled to Berne for the first time to meet Swiss
negotiator Michael Ambuehl was seen as a positive sign.
"That shows the U.S. has a considerable interest in the
negotiations and that a breakthrough seems possible," an unnamed
Swiss diplomat told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
Mario Tuor, a spokesman for the Swiss secretariat for
international financial affairs, confirmed the talks had taken
place, but declined to comment further beyond saying more
negotiations were planned.
The NZZ am Sonntag and the SonntagsZeitung newspaper said
the negotiators were seeking a deal for the whole Swiss banking
industry, as well as the 11 banks under formal investigation
over allegations they assisted tax evasion.
They include Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
and Basler Kantonalbank.
The Swiss want the investigations dropped in return for
payment of fines and the transfer of hundreds, or even
thousands, of names of clients suspected of tax evasion but have
been haggling over how to do this given strict bank secrecy
laws.
The SonntagsZeitung cited an unnamed source as saying
negotiators are seeking two parallel deals, one for the 11 banks
under investigation, and a separate one for the industry as a
whole which would levy a punitive tax on undeclared assets.
In 2009, Swiss authorities reached a deal for UBS
to pay a fine of $780 million to avert criminal charges, and
ultimately agreed to allow the bank to reveal details of around
4,450 clients.