ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss government still wants
to settle a long-simmering dispute with U.S. justice officials
over undeclared funds stowed in Swiss offshore funds by
year-end, though not "at any price," Switzerland's chief
diplomat said on Friday.
"Our absolute priority is the best possible solution for
Switzerland. We want a U.S. settlement by year-end, but not at
any price," Michael Ambuehl, the Swiss government's chief
negotiator, said in an interview with Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Ambuehl's comments on the timing contrast with those made by
Switzerland's finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf last
month, in which she said she expected a deal with the U.S.
before elections in that country.
His comments are also a rejection of demands by some to use
emergency law to hand over confidential Swiss bank data in the
tax crackdown, which has been hanging over banks such as Credit
Suisse and Julius Baer for months.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of
U.S. bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder
of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
In 2009, Swiss authorities reached a deal for UBS
to pay a fine of $780 million to avert criminal charges, and
ultimately agreed to allow the bank to reveal details of around
4,450 clients.
Switzerland also agreed in July to do more to help other
countries hunt tax dodgers following demands from the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
"We exclude the introduction of retroactive legislation to
enable us to hand over bank data (that predates the U.S. deal of
2009)," Ambuehl said.