* Lack of clear Swiss-US roadmap leaves banks in limbo
* U.S. could target more banks to spur progress
* Tax-related client withdrawals hitting Swiss banking
business
By Martin de Sa'Pinto, Katharina Bart and Patrick
Temple-West
ZURICH/WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The United States is
pushing Switzerland for a deal to settle a long-running dispute
over banks that shelter tax evaders, a Swiss government source
said on Thursday, ratcheting up the pressure after parliament
rejected an accord in June.
With many Swiss banks under U.S. investigation for helping
American clients dodge taxes, the government is anxious to
secure an agreement that satisfies U.S. demands for data to help
catch the tax cheats but also wants to preserve at least some
elements of its cherished tradition of banking secrecy, which
has long been a key part of the Alpine nation's allure for
depositors.
Two months ago the Swiss parliament voted down a law that
would have eased the transfer of client data for the entire
industry, angering the United States and raising fears in
Switzerland of further indictments.
The United States has since tightened its negotiating terms,
the Swiss government source said. He declined to give details
except to say that the stiffer terms did not include higher
fines for culpable banks.
A spokesman for the Department of Justice in Washington
declined to comment.
Roughly a dozen banks are under U.S. investigation,
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, the
Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet and
state-backed regional banks Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler
Kantonalbank.
The Swiss government has said it will grant these banks
permission to hand over data to the U.S. that will allow them to
avoid charges as they cut individual deals.
But as the two governments wrangle over the terms of an
over-arching accord, Swiss banks not yet under investigation
find themselves in a legal limbo, prolonging a scandal that has
already cost the sector billions of francs in withdrawals.
Swiss banks are keen to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors to
avoid an indictment of the kind that felled Switzerland's oldest
private bank, Wegelin, earlier this year, but they are unsure
what information they can hand over.
"What's unfolding is almost like a game of chess," said one
U.S.-based lawyer with knowledge of the discussions.
"The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has a lot of active
investigations going, and ... they have plenty of time.
Conversely, the Swiss don't want one-by-one investigations over
the next several years; everyone is sick of it."
DOJ ON STEROIDS
The U.S. Justice Department has valuable tools to squeeze
Swiss banks into complying with settlements, said Jeffrey
Neiman, a former federal prosecutor involved in other Swiss bank
investigations who is now in private law practice in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida.
He cited three such tools: a database of voluntary
disclosures from U.S. taxpayers; a relationship with
Liechtenstein to obtain information; and a lucrative
whistleblower programme to entice Swiss bankers, he said.
"You're dealing with a Justice Department on steroids
compared to what it was like in 2008 and 2009," Neiman said.
"They have so much information."
Even so, while U.S. prosecutors have greater powers to root
out U.S. citizens with untaxed money in Swiss accounts, the lack
of a defined framework is limiting the banks' cooperation.
Until the United States and Switzerland agree a framework
and restitution to settle the dispute, the scandal will continue
to weigh on the industry, which is bracing for up to 200 billion
francs in withdrawals in the four years to 2016, out of 789
billion francs of untaxed assets in Swiss banks, according to
consultancy Zeb/Rolfes Schierenbeck Associates.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, has said it could see
client money outflows of 12 billion Swiss francs ($13 billion)
in Europe as a result of a crackdown on tax evasion there, while
rival Credit Suisse said clients in western Europe could
withdraw up to $37 billion in the next few years.
The sector is unsure how much an eventual settlement with
the United States will cost them, but total fines are likely to
run into billions of dollars.
UBS paid a fine of $780 million in 2009 and delivered the
names of more than 4,000 clients to avoid indictment, giving the
U.S. authorities information that allowed them to pursue other
Swiss banks.
A source at one of the banks targeted said talks between the
banks under investigation and the DoJ are at a standstill
because the DoJ cannot conclude an agreement without a legal
framework for the entire Swiss banking industry.
In the meantime, up to 100 others of Switzerland's 300 or so
banks are suspected of having tax evaders among their clients.
They have no clear guidance on what data they will need to send.
"It's a complex task to go through thousands of emails that
might or might not be relevant. Now it's not the 11 or 13 banks
that are on the list that have a problem, it's the other 90 or
so who don't really know what to do," said another Swiss banking
source who asked not to be named.