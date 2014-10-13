BERNE Oct 13 A former banker at Switzerland's
biggest bank, UBS, has been found guilty of handing
over protected Swiss bank account data to the United States,
according to a penalty order issued by the Swiss prosecutors'
office.
According to the order the banker was found to have breached
Swiss data privacy laws but not its banking secrecy laws which
the U.S. authorities have long tried to penetrate in their
pursuit of suspected tax evaders.
A lawyer for Renzo Gadola declined to comment on the matter.
Gadola, who worked at UBS from 1995 to 2009, pleaded guilty
in the United States in 2010 to conspiring to defraud the
Internal Revenue Service and in 2011 was sentenced to five
years' probation and fined $100.
But Gadola started cooperating with U.S. officials almost
immediately after his arrest in 2010, providing insight into
other bankers and Swiss financial institutions offering offshore
banking services, according to prosecutors at the time of his
sentencing in 2011.
As a result Switzerland's prosecutor said in November last
year it was investigating Gadola. According to the penalty order
dated July 21, 2014 and seen by Reuters, Gadola was subsequently
found guilty under protected data laws of handing over two sets
of bank account information to the U.S. authorities.
Gadola was fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,288), suspended
pending two years probation, and ordered to cover the legal fees
of the trial, which are put at 7,117 francs for breaching the
Swiss law of economic espionage, according to the penalty order.
But he escaped harsher penalties as prosecutors failed to
prove a second charge of violating the Swiss banking secrecy
laws, an offence which is punishable by up to three years in
prison and a fine of up to 250,000 francs.
Gadola was spared under the banking secrecy laws because he
was not employed by the bank from which the clients' data
stemmed, according to the penalty order.
The penalty was first reported on Sunday by Swiss newspaper
Schweiz am Sonntag.
In the document prosecutors said Gadola's crime did "not
weigh heavily," since he handed over only two sets of data. The
U.S. obtained other information from Gadola through forceful
means -- by confiscating his laptop, his smartphone, and work
documents in 2010, according to the penalty order.
Prosecutors also cited several extenuating factors in
Gadola's favour, including the fact that he must make himself
available to the U.S. authorities before every trip to the
United States, where two of his three children live.
A Department of Justice document from 2011 states that
Gadola must return to the United States at least once a year to
assist the DOJ in its continuing investigations of cross-border
banking.
Meanwhile a U.S. trial against another former UBS banker,
Raoul Weil, is set to begin in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida court
on Tuesday.
If convicted at trial Weil faces up to five years in prison
for conspiracy to commit tax fraud. A source familiar with the
matter said Gadola is expected to be a witness in that trial.
(1 US dollar = 0.9542 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Oliver Hirt in
Zurich and Karen Freifeld in New York; Writing by Joshua
Franklin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)