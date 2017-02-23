ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss federal prosecutors have
opened a criminal investigation into whether the private bank
Lombard Odier failed to prevent money laundering, they said on
Thursday.
"The investigations are being made on the basis of
information revealed by criminal investigations ... into
allegations of money laundering involving suspects that include
the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan," the Office
of the Attorney General said in a statement.
Lombard Odier said it was fully cooperating with the
investigation and had itself reported suspicious transactions to
Swiss anti-money-laundering authorities in 2012.
(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields, editing by Larry
King)