ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether the private bank Lombard Odier failed to prevent money laundering, they said on Thursday.

"The investigations are being made on the basis of information revealed by criminal investigations ... into allegations of money laundering involving suspects that include the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan," the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Lombard Odier said it was fully cooperating with the investigation and had itself reported suspicious transactions to Swiss anti-money-laundering authorities in 2012. (Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)