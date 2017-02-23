(Adds detail, bank and OAG comments, background)
ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss federal prosecutors have
launched a criminal investigation into whether the private bank
Lombard Odier failed to prevent money laundering involving the
daughter of the former Uzbek president, they said on Thursday.
The Office of the Attorney General said it had opened an
investigation into the bank, a former employee and persons
unknown, which suggests that the authorities do not yet know
precisely who or how many people may be involved.
"The investigations are being made on the basis of
information revealed by criminal investigations ... into
allegations of money laundering involving suspects that include
the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan," the OAG
said in a statement.
It was confirming a report carried in Bilanz magazine.
Geneva-based Lombard Odier, founded in 1796 and owned by its
partners, said it had itself reported suspicious transactions to
Swiss anti-money-laundering authorities in 2012.
"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has been
studying the facts for several years," a Lombard Odier spokesman
said. "The investigation is still ongoing and the bank is
cooperating fully with the relevant authorities," he said.
The OAG has been investigating Gulnara Karimova, the
daughter of Islam Karimov, on suspicion of money laundering
since 2014.
She has not been seen in public since the same year, when
several Uzbek and foreign media reported that she had been put
under house arrest.
She returned to Tashkent in 2013 after serving as Uzbek
ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva from December 2008.
She has in the past denied allegations of business impropriety
against her.
The Swiss authorities have said they were investigating
possible money laundering in connection with funds held in
Switzerland linked to what they called alleged irregularities in
Uzbekistan's telecommunications market.
Prosecutors have frozen more than 800 million Swiss francs
($795 million) in the case.
The OAG said on Thursday it suspected shortcomings in
Lombard Odier's internal organisation.
"It is believed that due to these deficiencies, the bank was
unable to prevent the commission of the criminal offences
currently under investigation in the context of the Uzbek case,"
its statement said.
Lombard Odier managed 223 billion Swiss francs ($220
billion) in client assets as of the end of June.
($1 = 1.0059 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields in Zurich and
Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty Editing by Larry King and Hugh Lawson)