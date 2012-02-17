ZURICH Feb 17 Switzerland is demanding
that Vale SA, the world's No.2 iron-ore producer,
pays five years in back taxes, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger's
website reported on Friday.
Brazil-based Vale raised the ire of Swiss tax officials by
not honouring commitments made under a tax deal with the canton
of Vaud, Tages-Anzeiger said, without citing sources and saying
the information was based on its own research.
Switzerland has attracted a variety of major international
firms such as Vale with tax breaks for holding corporations.
A spokesman for the Swiss tax office didn't immediately
comment. Vale couldn't be reached at its Vaud, Switzerland or
Rio de Janeiro offices.
On Thursday, Vale reported provisions for losses it may
face, largely related to a tax lawsuit in Brazil. Vale is
Brazil's most international company with operations and offices
in dozens of countries in South and North America, Asia, Africa
and Australia.
If confirmed, the Swiss move signals differences may be
emerging between Switzerland's government and its cantons, which
have far-reaching autonomy in tax matters and have in recent
years competed to attract wealthy residents and corporations.