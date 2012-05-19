ZURICH May 19 Brazilian mining company Vale SA
has no plans to amicably settle a Swiss tax dispute,
its president was quoted as saying in a newspaper on Saturday.
Switzerland is demanding that Vale pays five years in back
taxes, the Tagesanzeigner newspaper reported earlier this year.
"We will fight for our interests, which we consider as
legitimate," Vale SA President Renato Neves told Le Temps in an
interview.
The paper said Switzerland was demanding Vale pay back 212
million Swiss francs ($224.58 million) in taxes.
Neves also said Vale's dispute with the authorities might
act as a deterrent to other multinational considering
Switzerland as a base.
"I imagine that this will drive to think twice before
setting up shop here," Neves told the paper.
Switzerland's low tax rates, ample supply of skilled workers
and location in the heart of Europe have made it a popular
destination for multinational firms to set up headquarters.
It has also attracted a variety of major international firms
such as Vale with tax breaks for holding corporations.
($1 = 0.9440 Swiss francs)
